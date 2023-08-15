WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting Dog Days of Summer 2023.

The event is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, at College Hill Pool, 304 S. Circle Dr.

Small dogs will be able to swim starting at 5:30 p.m. Large dogs will be able to start swimming at 6 p.m.

Chemicals in the pool will be safe for dogs but not for humans. People will only be allowed in the water up to their knees. Children will not be allowed in the pool while dogs are swimming.

All dogs must be leashed when not in the pool.

Each dog has a $10 entrance fee. Owners and guests are $1.