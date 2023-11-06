WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a free microchip and vaccine clinic for cats and dogs.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland St.

Both cats and dogs can be microchipped. Cats can receive an FVRCP vaccine (panleukopenia and more vaccines), and dogs can receive a DHPP (distemper parvo vaccine).

Kittens need to be at least six weeks old. Puppies will need to be at least two months old.

The event is a walk-up clinic, so no registration is required. It is first come, first serve and will be limited to the first 200 animals.

The KHS is asking that each pet have at least one handler. Cats must be in a carrier, and dogs must be leashed.