WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Kansas Humane Society, 3239 N. Hillside St.

The KHS is able to host this event through their partnership with one of its part-time veterinarians, Dr. Bruce, with Bruce Veterinary Services.

There are 25 spots for cats, four spots for male dogs and four spots for female dogs.

Cats’ spay or neuter surgeries will be $75. Ferals are welcome but must be in a live trap. One cat per carrier.

Female dog spays will be $125. Male dog neuters will be $85. All dogs must be on a leash.

Drop off will be at 8:30 a.m., and pick up will be no later than 4 p.m.

Dr. Bruce will be offering additional services for an additional cost:

Microchip – $45

Flea Treatment (30 days) – $20

Oral Pain Medication (2 additional days) – $20

Rabies Vaccination (1 year) – $25

Distemper/Parvo Vaccine – $25

Bordetella Vaccine – $25

Feline Distemper Vaccine (FVRCP) – $25

Oral Routine Dewormer – $10

Heartworm Test – $25

Nail Trim – $10

Ear Cleaning – $10

Anal Gland Expression – $10

For more details and to register, click here.