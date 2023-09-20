WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is looking for volunteers for Woofstock 2023.

Woofstock is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

The KHS needs 300 volunteers for the event and says they are so close to reaching that number.

“The furriest festival of the year, #WoofstockICT, is fast approaching on Saturday, October 7th and our volunteers help us do so much!” said the KHS on Facebook. “You’ll get a free t-shirt, lunch, and get to pet all the dogs you want ❤️”

The KHS says whether you want to volunteer by yourself, with your family and friends, or as a corporate group, there’s always so much to do at Woofstock.

Sign up to volunteer here.