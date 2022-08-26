KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday.

This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and beyond. The mission will be used as a stress test to make sure it is fit to carry astronauts.

“Well, throughout the weekend, we’ll have the NASA channel on here so visitors can see what NASA is providing as far as the coverage related to the launch. Then we’re gonna have a launch party here on Monday, so our doors are going to open at 7 a.m.,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere’s President and CEO.

Artemis 1 is set to launch Monday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The Cosmosphere, located at 1100 N Plum St in Hutchinson, will be serving breakfast if you want to take part in the party.

Doors open at the Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 George Washington Blvd, at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Coffee and water will be available.