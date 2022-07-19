TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Participants of the Kansas lottery now stand a chance of taking part in the fifth largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

According to the Kansas lottery, as of July 19, the Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to $555 million with a cash option of $316.9 million. The jackpot was last hit for $20 million in Tennessee as the previous drawing for Mega Millions on July 15 produced 1,423,423 winning tickets across the U.S.

Ticket prices start at $2 and players can add the Megaplier bonus for another $1. This will multiply any win, except for the jackpot, by up to five times. The cutoff for tonight’s drawing is 8:59 p.m. for ticket purchases.

Players can submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.