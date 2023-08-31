WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special invitation by Visit Wichita was promoted to travelers, writers, and bloggers to come to Kansas and do a two-day tour of Wichita and the surrounding areas.

The Kansas Media Day Tour stopped at Grace Hill Winery on the second day of the tour to check out some of the local wine. The media influencers that attended said the experience for all the travelers was one to remember.

“I think that it’s very underrated here. I think that people don’t recognize that there’s so much to do. It’s not just the city. There’s obviously so many things,” travel blogger Cassie Hepeler said.

The idea behind the two-day event is to help people from around the country see that the heart of the Midwest has a different feel than other places.

“When I first got here, I felt that Phoenix was more relaxed than Philly, and it is, but Kansas is even more relaxed, so I had to slow down even more, which is a really nice pace,” said Hepeler.

Those who traveled around Wichita and south-central Kansas agreed there was much more to explore than people realized.

“Don’t put Kansas in a box. Don’t say it’s a drive-through state. The Midwest has all kinds of history and mystery, and you just have to stop there to unfold it,” travel blogger Cindy Ladhed said.

The media tour group ended the final night with a walk around the Arkansas River and then a stop to see the iconic Keeper of the Plains lit up.

“I think every state really should be doing this,” said Ladhed. “It’s really a great match-making game of finding the right writers to come to your area to cover the treasures that you have, whether they be urban, architectural or art.”