HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair is having a partner-calling contest this year.

Do you have a unique way of getting your partner’s attention in an octave only your partner can hear? Do they know it’s you calling their name from over a half mile away? Well, if the answer was YES to any of these questions, you need to sign up for our NEW Partner Calling Contest! Kansas State Fair

The contest will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Lower Corporation Stage at Lake Talbott.

To register for the partner calling contest, click here. The registration deadline is Sept. 7. You must be 18 or older to register.

The event is free with gate admission to the Kansas State Fair.