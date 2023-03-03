ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – The town of Abilene fell short of coming in first place for the second year in a row in USA TODAY’s “Best Historic Small Town” contest.

Visit Abilene Kansas made the announcement on Friday, March 3, more than a month after Abilene was named as a finalist in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Contest. While first place went to San Elizario, Texas, Abilene’s tourism director is still excited to see that the town placed so highly again in the contest.

“Abilene continues to receive national recognition whether it’s for winning awards, receiving grants or building really big things; good things are happening in Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

The top 10 list of winners includes the following:

San Elizario, Texas Abilene, Kansas Wickford, Rhode Island Wallace, Idaho Cody, Wyoming Wickenburg, Arizona Williamsburg, Virginia Yorktown, Virginia Mackinac Island, Michigan Port Gamble, Washington

Abilene has received top 10 honors in the past five years through this contest:

2022 – Abilene, KS #2

2021 – Abilene, KS #4

2020 – Abilene, KS #2

2019 – Abilene, KS #8

Abilene was the only town in Kansas to be named as a finalist for this year’s contest.

“Thank you to everyone who voted daily; we could not compete without your help,” Roller Weeks said. “These recognitions continue to show Abilene is a great place to visit.”