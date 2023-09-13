GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Wetlands Education Center will be hosting its annual Butterfly Festival from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC).

KWEC Education Specialist Pam Martin says the Festival will be focusing on the migration of monarch butterflies and tagging them.

“So far, this year promises to be a much better year for the monarch butterfly migration, as millions undertake their annual fall flight to Mexico,” says the Wetlands Center website.

The KWEC will be providing nets and tags for those who want to capture and tag monarch butterflies.

According to the KWEC, for the past several years, monarchs tagged at the event were recovered at three Mexico roost sites.

Martin says there will be so much more, including crafts for kids to make, temporary butterfly tattoos, an insect zoo with a live bee exhibit, seed bombs, milkweed plants and outdoor prizes from Kansas Wildscapes, as well as homemade cookies.

The Instars, a husband and wife comedy duo, will be presenting their “Butterfly Magic” show, where they use humor and magic to interpret the butterfly life cycle.

The event is free and open to the public.