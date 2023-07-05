WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KansasWorks Workforce Center of South Central Kansas and Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas are teaming up to host a multi-employer job fair Thursday, July 6.
The job fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2121 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, in Wichita.
Participating employers include:
- Kansas Department of Transportation
- Catholic Care Center
- KETCH
- Top Notch Personnel
- Central Power Systems & Services
- All Saints Home Care
- Medicalodges Wichita
- Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix
- RoadSafe Traffic Systems
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting the Workforce Centers at 316-771-6800, TDD: 711 or 1-800-766-3777. You can also email admin@workforce-ks.com.