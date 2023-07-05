WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KansasWorks Workforce Center of South Central Kansas and Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas are teaming up to host a multi-employer job fair Thursday, July 6.

The job fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2121 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, in Wichita.

Participating employers include:

Kansas Department of Transportation

Catholic Care Center

KETCH

Top Notch Personnel

Central Power Systems & Services

All Saints Home Care

Medicalodges Wichita

Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix

RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting the Workforce Centers at 316-771-6800, TDD: 711 or 1-800-766-3777. You can also email admin@workforce-ks.com.