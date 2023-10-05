WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The holidays are fast approaching, and KansasWorks is hosting a virtual holiday job fair to help people find work.

The virtual job fair runs from 8 a.m. on Oct. 9 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. Those interested will visit online booths to see what job opportunities are available.

Job seekers also have late access to the event on Oct. 21. To view employer job openings.

Premier Virtual is a mobile-friendly platform, but KansasWorkds recommends using a computer to access the event if possible.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request.

For more information, you can visit the KansasWorks website by clicking here.