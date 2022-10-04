KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s officially Taco Tuesday!

Visit Kansas City, Kansas, is hosting its KCK Taco Trail in honor of National Taco Day.

“We’re just trying to encourage people to come out, visit the Taco Trail before it ends at the end of this year,” Celest Luperico, Visit Kansas City, Kan., said.

The trail is available online at KCKTacoTrail.com. It takes people on a culinary adventure through Kansas City, Kansas, and its dozens of taquerias.

Visitors earn prizes by eating tacos and checking in at more than 50 restaurants along the trail.

While the trail is a lot of fun with even more great food, restaurant owners said it’s also encouraging people to check out new places they haven’t tried.

“We’ve seen a lot of new people come in through the year, and honestly, it’s helped us out a lot because of the COVID thing and everything closing. It’s just been really, really helpful,” Estrella, Casa Bonita KC owner, said.

Through the end of October, anytime you check into a new restaurant on the Taco Trail, you are entered into a contest to win a free taco party for 15 people.