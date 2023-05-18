WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the icon for Wichita and Sedgwick County.
Watching over the city at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas Rivers, The Keeper of the Plans has been standing tall for 49 years now. The 44-foot tall steel sculpture was designed by famed Koiwa-Comanche artist Blackbear Bosin.
It was erected on May 18, 1974, donated by Bosin, and commemorates the United States Bicentennial. Starting in 2006, the statue was raised onto its current 30-foot rock pedestal, and fire rings and pedestrian footbridges over the two rivers were added to connect to the statue’s location.
