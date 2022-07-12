WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour” is bringing him, along with Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress, to INTRUST Bank Arena in September.

Keith Urban is a New Zealand-born Australian musician, singer, guitarist, and songwriter known for his work in country music. He has won four GRAMMY Awards, 13 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, three American Music Awards (AMAs), two People’s Choice Awards, and has celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums.

Tyler Hubbard is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known as the lead singer of Flordia Georgia Line, a Nashville-based country duo. He has spent the last decade traveling and performing, and now he is ready to tackle the next phase of his career, performing his new solo music around the country.

“I’ve been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live,” says Hubbard. “I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can’t wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country.”

Ingrid Andress is an American country music singer and songwriter from Colorado. She is also a 3x GRAMMY nominee, including Best New Artist, a 4x ACM Award nominee, 3x CMA Award nominee, and a 2x Country Music Television (CMT) Award nominee. Andress is currently sitting in the Top 20 on country radio with her gold-certified single “Wishful Drinking,” featuring Sam Hunt.

“The Speed of Now World Tour” is the first tour Urban has been on after nearly four years. Urban and Andress began the tour late last month. Hubbard will be joining them for over two-dozen shows through November.

“I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR,” said Urban. “… it’s like some Ocean’s 11 sh#t, and it’s gonna be a BLAST!!!!!”

“The Speed of Now World Tour” stops in the United States:

DateCityVenue
July 15Cleveland, OhioBlossom Music Center
July 16Cincinnati, OhioRiverbend Music Center
July 22Mansfield, MassachusettsXfinity Center
July 23Bangor, MaineMaine Savings Amphitheater
July 24Gilford, New HampshireBank of New Hampshire Pavillion
July 29Holmdel, New JerseyPNC Bank Arts Center
July 30Bristow, VirginiaJiffy Lube Live
July 31Camden, New JerseyFreedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 4-5Jacksonville, FloridaDaily’s Place
Aug. 6Orange Beach, AlabamaThe Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12Charlotte, North CarolinaPNC Music Pavillion
Aug. 13Raleigh, North CarolinaCoastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14Virginia Beach, VirginiaVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 18St. Louis, MissouriHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20Des Moines, IowaIowa State Fair
Aug. 26Detroit, MichiganDTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27Indianapolis, IndianaRuoff Music Center
Aug. 28Milwaukee, WisconsinAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1-2Lake Tahoe, Stateline, NevadaLake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3Mountain View, CaliforniaShoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8Phoenix, ArizonaFootprint Center
Sept. 9San Diego, CaliforniaNorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10Los Angeles, CaliforniaThe Kia Forum
Sept. 15Salt Lake City, UtahUSANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16Denver, ColoradoBall Arena
Sept. 17Wichita, KansasINTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 22Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena
Sept. 23Columbus, OhioNationwide Arena
Sept. 24Chicago, IllinoisHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 29Kansas City, MissouriT-Mobile Center
Sept. 30Oklahoma City, OklahomaPaycom Center
Oct. 1Fort Worth, TexasDickies Arena
Oct. 6Lexington, KentuckyRupp Arena
Oct. 7Nashville, TennesseeBridgestone Arena
Oct. 8Atlanta, GeorgiaState Farm Arena
Oct. 13Savannah, GeorgiaEnmarket Arena
Oct. 14Knoxville, TennesseeThompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15Charleston, West VirginiaCharleston Coliseum
Oct. 20Wilkes-Barre, PennsylvaniaMohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Oct. 21Uncasville, ConnecticutMohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22Belmont Park, New YorkUBS Arena at Belmont Park
Nov. 3Madison, WisconsinAlliant Energy Center
Nov. 4Peoria, IllinoisPeoria Civic Center
Nov. 5St. Paul, MinnesotaXcel Center

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased online through Select-A-Seat, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328), or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. For more information about the show, click here.