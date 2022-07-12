WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour” is bringing him, along with Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress, to INTRUST Bank Arena in September.

Keith Urban is a New Zealand-born Australian musician, singer, guitarist, and songwriter known for his work in country music. He has won four GRAMMY Awards, 13 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, three American Music Awards (AMAs), two People’s Choice Awards, and has celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums.

Tyler Hubbard is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known as the lead singer of Flordia Georgia Line, a Nashville-based country duo. He has spent the last decade traveling and performing, and now he is ready to tackle the next phase of his career, performing his new solo music around the country.

“I’ve been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live,” says Hubbard. “I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can’t wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country.”

Ingrid Andress is an American country music singer and songwriter from Colorado. She is also a 3x GRAMMY nominee, including Best New Artist, a 4x ACM Award nominee, 3x CMA Award nominee, and a 2x Country Music Television (CMT) Award nominee. Andress is currently sitting in the Top 20 on country radio with her gold-certified single “Wishful Drinking,” featuring Sam Hunt.

“The Speed of Now World Tour” is the first tour Urban has been on after nearly four years. Urban and Andress began the tour late last month. Hubbard will be joining them for over two-dozen shows through November.

“I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR,” said Urban. “… it’s like some Ocean’s 11 sh#t, and it’s gonna be a BLAST!!!!!”

“The Speed of Now World Tour” stops in the United States:

Date City Venue July 15 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center July 16 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center July 22 Mansfield, Massachusetts Xfinity Center July 23 Bangor, Maine Maine Savings Amphitheater July 24 Gilford, New Hampshire Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion July 29 Holmdel, New Jersey PNC Bank Arts Center July 30 Bristow, Virginia Jiffy Lube Live July 31 Camden, New Jersey Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Aug. 4-5 Jacksonville, Florida Daily’s Place Aug. 6 Orange Beach, Alabama The Wharf Amphitheater Aug. 12 Charlotte, North Carolina PNC Music Pavillion Aug. 13 Raleigh, North Carolina Coastal Credit Union Music Park Aug. 14 Virginia Beach, Virginia Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Aug. 18 St. Louis, Missouri Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 20 Des Moines, Iowa Iowa State Fair Aug. 26 Detroit, Michigan DTE Energy Music Theatre Aug. 27 Indianapolis, Indiana Ruoff Music Center Aug. 28 Milwaukee, Wisconsin American Family Insurance Amphitheater Sept. 1-2 Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Nevada Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Sept. 3 Mountain View, California Shoreline Amphitheatre Sept. 8 Phoenix, Arizona Footprint Center Sept. 9 San Diego, California North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 10 Los Angeles, California The Kia Forum Sept. 15 Salt Lake City, Utah USANA Amphitheatre Sept. 16 Denver, Colorado Ball Arena Sept. 17 Wichita, Kansas INTRUST Bank Arena Sept. 22 Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena Sept. 23 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena Sept. 24 Chicago, Illinois Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sept. 29 Kansas City, Missouri T-Mobile Center Sept. 30 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Paycom Center Oct. 1 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena Oct. 6 Lexington, Kentucky Rupp Arena Oct. 7 Nashville, Tennessee Bridgestone Arena Oct. 8 Atlanta, Georgia State Farm Arena Oct. 13 Savannah, Georgia Enmarket Arena Oct. 14 Knoxville, Tennessee Thompson Boling Arena Oct. 15 Charleston, West Virginia Charleston Coliseum Oct. 20 Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Oct. 21 Uncasville, Connecticut Mohegan Sun Arena Oct. 22 Belmont Park, New York UBS Arena at Belmont Park Nov. 3 Madison, Wisconsin Alliant Energy Center Nov. 4 Peoria, Illinois Peoria Civic Center Nov. 5 St. Paul, Minnesota Xcel Center

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased online through Select-A-Seat, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328), or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. For more information about the show, click here.