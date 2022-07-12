WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour” is bringing him, along with Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress, to INTRUST Bank Arena in September.
Keith Urban is a New Zealand-born Australian musician, singer, guitarist, and songwriter known for his work in country music. He has won four GRAMMY Awards, 13 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, three American Music Awards (AMAs), two People’s Choice Awards, and has celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums.
Tyler Hubbard is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known as the lead singer of Flordia Georgia Line, a Nashville-based country duo. He has spent the last decade traveling and performing, and now he is ready to tackle the next phase of his career, performing his new solo music around the country.
“I’ve been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live,” says Hubbard. “I am so excited to be joining Keith (Urban) on his fall tour and can’t wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country.”
Ingrid Andress is an American country music singer and songwriter from Colorado. She is also a 3x GRAMMY nominee, including Best New Artist, a 4x ACM Award nominee, 3x CMA Award nominee, and a 2x Country Music Television (CMT) Award nominee. Andress is currently sitting in the Top 20 on country radio with her gold-certified single “Wishful Drinking,” featuring Sam Hunt.
“The Speed of Now World Tour” is the first tour Urban has been on after nearly four years. Urban and Andress began the tour late last month. Hubbard will be joining them for over two-dozen shows through November.
“I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid (Andress) and me on the fall leg of my “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR,” said Urban. “… it’s like some Ocean’s 11 sh#t, and it’s gonna be a BLAST!!!!!”
“The Speed of Now World Tour” stops in the United States:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 15
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Blossom Music Center
|July 16
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Riverbend Music Center
|July 22
|Mansfield, Massachusetts
|Xfinity Center
|July 23
|Bangor, Maine
|Maine Savings Amphitheater
|July 24
|Gilford, New Hampshire
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion
|July 29
|Holmdel, New Jersey
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|July 30
|Bristow, Virginia
|Jiffy Lube Live
|July 31
|Camden, New Jersey
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|Aug. 4-5
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Daily’s Place
|Aug. 6
|Orange Beach, Alabama
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Aug. 12
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|PNC Music Pavillion
|Aug. 13
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|Aug. 14
|Virginia Beach, Virginia
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Aug. 18
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Aug. 20
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Iowa State Fair
|Aug. 26
|Detroit, Michigan
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Aug. 27
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Ruoff Music Center
|Aug. 28
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|Sept. 1-2
|Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Nevada
|Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
|Sept. 3
|Mountain View, California
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Sept. 8
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Footprint Center
|Sept. 9
|San Diego, California
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sept. 10
|Los Angeles, California
|The Kia Forum
|Sept. 15
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Sept. 16
|Denver, Colorado
|Ball Arena
|Sept. 17
|Wichita, Kansas
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Sept. 22
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|Van Andel Arena
|Sept. 23
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nationwide Arena
|Sept. 24
|Chicago, Illinois
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sept. 29
|Kansas City, Missouri
|T-Mobile Center
|Sept. 30
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Paycom Center
|Oct. 1
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Dickies Arena
|Oct. 6
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Rupp Arena
|Oct. 7
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Bridgestone Arena
|Oct. 8
|Atlanta, Georgia
|State Farm Arena
|Oct. 13
|Savannah, Georgia
|Enmarket Arena
|Oct. 14
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|Thompson Boling Arena
|Oct. 15
|Charleston, West Virginia
|Charleston Coliseum
|Oct. 20
|Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Oct. 21
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Oct. 22
|Belmont Park, New York
|UBS Arena at Belmont Park
|Nov. 3
|Madison, Wisconsin
|Alliant Energy Center
|Nov. 4
|Peoria, Illinois
|Peoria Civic Center
|Nov. 5
|St. Paul, Minnesota
|Xcel Center
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased online through Select-A-Seat, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328), or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. For more information about the show, click here.