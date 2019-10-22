Kentucky State Police trooper by day, Elvis Presley by night

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) – He’s been a Kentucky State Trooper for the past 11 years, so he’s seen a lot of things that have affected him deeply. You’ll never guess what he does to release that pressure.

“Working the road, being a trooper, there is a lot of stress and a lot of times what we see is that bad things in life that people generally don’t see and it does take a toll on a person,” Samu said. “You need to be able to deflect the bad and bring out the good.”

Samu fights the stress by putting on a different kind of uniform.

He’s been an Elvis Presley tribute artist since 1992. It all started with a trip to Sun Studios, where he got to record a song.

“People said, ‘You sound just like Elvis,'” Samu said. “I said, ‘Well, thanks for the compliment,’ thinking nothing of it.”

