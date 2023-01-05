WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – No, he likely won’t be giving his chili recipe away, but fans of the hit NBC show “The Office” will have the chance to meet their favorite accountant next month.

Brian Baumgartner, the actor who plays Kevin Malone on “The Office,” will be in Wichita for a meet and greet during the opening weekend for the Wichita Sky Kings, a new professional basketball team in Wichita.

According to the Sky Kings’ Facebook page, Baumgartner will be here from March 17-19, giving fans who buy season tickets for the team a chance for a meet and greet, photo opportunity, and the chance to get some chili with the actor.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Sky Kings’ website.

An Atlanta, Georgia, native, Baumgartner has starred in television shows since 2001. His most notable role is in “The Office.” He also has podcasts, including one called “An Oral History of The Office,” where he talks through the show’s creation and the times the show was running.