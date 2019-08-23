KFC debuts mac and cheese bowls with chicken

KFC has avoided the chicken sandwich war currently going on between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, but it’s latest menu item could be a rival.

KFC will debut the mac and cheese bowl featuring fried popcorn chicken.

The loaded bowls will be added to the chain’s $5 fill-up menu Aug. 26.

For those who live on the wild side, there’s a Nashville hot chicken version as well.

While mac and cheese is nothing new for KFC, this version comes just weeks after Chick-fil-A added its own version of the popular side to menus.

LATEST STORIES: