Breaking News
Kansas governor vetoes bill limiting her emergency powers

KFC testing new ‘premium’ chicken sandwich

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: KFC via CNN Newsource)

Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The “KFC Chicken Sandwich” replaces the fast food chain’s “Crispy Colonel” sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it’s topped with pickes and spicy or classic mayonnaise.

It’s currently being tested at locations in Orlando for the next month.

It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its US locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories