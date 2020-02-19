Kindergarten teacher investigated after ‘Chase The Slave’ game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – Nevada’s Clark County School District is investigating reports of a game played inside a kindergarten class that they say “featured racial implications.”

The game, played at Lewis E. Rowe Elementary in Las Vegas, was styled after “Duck Duck Goose” and reportedly involved setting up one person as a slave and another as a hunter.

Jollina Simpson recorded video of her 6-year old daughter describing the game after playing it in class.

The young girl talks about how the slave is meant to run from the hunter, who can use guns and dogs to capture the runaway slave.

“It was depicting horrors in a light that does not give the correct weight to what happened… and it was also depicted in a kindergarten classroom,” Simpson said.

Simpson says she was in disbelief and even teary-eyed as she listened to her daughter explain how this “chase the slave” game worked.

The parent stated she reached out to the principal, and the school began an investigation into the game. An email sent out by Principal Jeffrey Schaber confirmed this investigation.

“We will not tolerate behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact the needs of our students,” Schaber said in a statement. “Please know that this matter is currently being thoroughly investigated and at this time we do not have additional information to share. “

An update to the original Facebook post states that the teacher has since been removed from the classroom. CCSD has not yet confirmed whether this is the case.

