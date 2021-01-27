Kraft launches pink Candy Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day.

It is made with the same cheesy ingredients but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the Kraft Mac & Cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

Lucky recipients of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese will receive a kit including one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, and one candy packet to turn the Mac & Cheese pink all delivered by February 14, so they can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.

For more information on how to get your hands on Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese, visit CandyKraftMacandCheese.com.

