Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall.

The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut for free.

This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: the pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially-made cheesecake cream. There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

But you better hurry, these treats won’t last long. They will only be available from September 2 through September 8.

