Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts

Don't Miss This

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A new Krispy Kreme doughnut is being released to mark the spring season.

Key lime glazed and key lime kreme filled doughnuts will be available from May 5-8.

The new doughnuts are part of a limited release series of fruit-related doughnuts – each flavor will only be available for four days at a time.

The next in the lineup is the lemon glazed and lemon kreme filled doughnuts that will be available from May 12-15.

The first in the series was the strawberry glazed and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts that were available form April 30-May 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories