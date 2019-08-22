Lawrence PD tweets advice to incoming freshmen

by: Katherine Hoffman, KSNT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Incoming freshmen are moving into the University of Kansas on Thursday, and to prepare the students for the year ahead, the Lawrence Police Department offered some advice via Twitter.

On Wednesday, KU tweeted the question, “If you could give incoming freshmen one piece of advice for making the most of their first year of college, what would it be?”

In response, the Lawrence Police Department sent out a series of tweets full of advice for the baby Jayhawks. The advice ranged from “Don’t steal stop signs”, to “Don’t drive drunk” and everything in between.

A number of the tweets can be found below:

KU students begin moving in on Thursday and resume classes the following Monday.

