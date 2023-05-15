LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — It seems like everyone and everything is trying to get out of the rain.

That includes an opossum in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Leavenworth police officer Cole Brummer spotted the baby opossum in the parking lot Monday morning during a downpour.

Brummer grabbed a pair of gloves and returned to the parking lot to rescue the animal. He eventually found it seeking safety from the rain in a covered stairwell on the side of the Leavenworth County Justice Center.

Picture provided by Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office

Brummer picked up the terrified opossum.

“This is a baby opossum that made itself to the police station,” Brummer said. “It was on the stairs, trying to get inside.”

Brummer says he’s rescued several opossums from around the building as they seek shelter from the elements.

This opossum will be cared for by Leavenworth Animal Control and eventually be released back into the wild.

Animal experts warn the public to avoid contact with wild animals. They can carry diseases and are unpredictable. If you find a wild animal that needs help, call animal control in your area.