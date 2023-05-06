GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City has planned a “Fun Walk” as part of a global fundraiser with Snow Leopard Trust to support snow leopard conservation.

The one-mile Fun Walk is called “Strides for Snow Leopards.” It will take place at the zoo on Sunday, June 4, at 5 p.m.

The Zoo’s drive-through will be temporarily closed to vehicles during the event. This is the path walkers will follow.

Registration is currently $25 and will increase to $35 on the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded to the person who gets the most laps and to the participant wearing the best snow leopard-themed attire. Registrants will also receive a T-shirt.

“All funds raised through this event will go directly towards our conservation programs and help ensure a future for this endangered cat in partnership with the communities that share their mountain ecosystems,” said Snow Leopard Trust.

According to the Zoo, snow leopard populations are being threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and unsustainable mining.

Lee Richardson Zoo is home to two male snow leopards who are brothers, Omid and Bodhi. They are located in the “Wild Asia” section of the zoo.

To find more information about snow leopards and the Snow Leopard Trust, click here.

To learn more about Strides for Snow Leopards, visit the Zoo’s website or head to the Zoo Offices located in the Finnup Center for Conservation Education.