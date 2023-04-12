GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lee Richardson Zoo (LRZ) announced Wednesday that it has welcomed a new pair of fennec foxes.

“These diminutive foxes, weighing only two to three pounds, are native to the harsh, dry environment of the Sahara Desert,” the LRZ said.

The LRZ says their most distinguishing characteristic is their oversized ears, measuring up to six inches in length.

“Their ears provide them with keen hearing while hunting but also allow for heat dissipation during the heat of the day,” the LRZ said. “Other adaptations, such as their padded feet and fluffy, sand-colored fur, allow them to survive in a desert environment.”

The fennec foxes will reside in the former tortoise building.

“Zoo staff has transformed the indoor habitat, complete with a mural depicting the landscape and wildlife of the Sahara Desert, fabricated rock features, and natural and artificial plants,” the Zoo said.

Courtesy: Lee Richardson Zoo

The LRZ says phase two for the facility will include renovation of the outdoor habitat.

“I think our visitors are really going to enjoy seeing the fennec foxes,” Deputy Director Joe Knobbe said. “It’s hard to describe them as anything but cute, but they also tell an interesting story about adaptation and survival in harsh environments. And our staff has done a great job in helping tell that story through the beautiful features they’ve created.”

The fennec foxes can now be seen daily.

The Zoo says to please join them in celebrating their arrival when the foxes are featured as part of the Zoo’s Earth Day observance on April 21 and 22 with the theme “Take Action to Save Desert Wildlife.”