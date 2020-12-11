‘Light Shaming’ letter targets Christmas displays

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (KARE/NBC News) — A letter sent to a group of neighbors in St. Anthony, Minnesota, asks for the removal of Christmas lights. The letter claims the light displays “are a reminder of divisions in our society ” and show bias against those “who don’t celebrate Christmas, or who can’t afford to.”

At least four homes got the letter.

It states in part: “The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions in our society and systemic biases against neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas, or who can’t afford to, during these unprecedented times.”

“A lot of people felt really singled out and really creeped out that someone came and took down their addresses,” says Rachel Blodgett, who lives near the houses that received the letter.

The letter went on to ask those who received it, “to respect the dignity of all people.”

“I think the letter in itself was absurd, but I think the sentiment is incredibly valid. I just don’t think that it was gone about in the correct way,” Blodgett says.

At least one of the recipients filed a police report, but St. Anthony police say, because the letter was not threatening, no crime was committed.