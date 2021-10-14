Little Debbie launches Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream

(WHNT) — One of the most beloved holiday treats is getting reimagined as ice cream.

On Nov. 1, Little Debbie will launch “Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream” exclusively at Walmart locations across the nation. It will be sold at $2.50 per pint.

The ice cream is described as having “rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”

According to a news release, this is the first Little Debbie treat to be offered as an ice cream.

The McKee family behind Little Debbie started selling 5-cent snack cakes during the Great Depression, according to the company website. The company sells more than 200 million cartons of its top three products every year – Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars.

