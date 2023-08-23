WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Frost, a local bake house and creamery in College Hill, is hosting a grand reopening bash after having to temporarily close due to being struck by lightning.

“We are so excited to announce that Frost is reopening on September 1st!” said Frost. “To celebrate, we’re throwing a grand reopening bash on September 2nd and want everyone to come!”

The reopening bash will begin at 11 a.m. and have several events throughout the day:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – balloon animals

1 to 2 p.m. – fire truck at frost

5 to 8 p.m. – live music

9 p.m. – fire dancer

Yard games, like corn hole and a giant connect four game will be playable all day long.

Frost will have featured ice cream flavors for the event, including burnt sugar praline and smoked white chocolate.

“Our feature sundae will be a scoop of each of our feature flavors with homemade toasted marshmallow fluff and a lightning bolt cookie on top,” said Frost.

Frost is located at 3429 E. Douglas Ave.