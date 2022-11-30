WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders across Wichita are competing in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to see who can get the most blood donations.

“Battle of the Badges builds camaraderie among local first responders through a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Supporting the Red Cross blood supply is another great way to touch lives in the communities you serve every day,” says the American Red Cross.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is taking place from Tuesday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 1, excluding Christmas day.

It will be at the Wichita Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 707 N. Main St.

“Scheduling is available now, so make sure to make your appointment and vote for police,” the Wichita Police Department said in a Facebook post.

To schedule an appointment, click here. You can also go to redcrossblood.org, hover over “Blood Donations,” click “Find a Blood Drive” under “How to Donate,” then type “WichitaKS” in the ZIP or Sponsor Code search box.