WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks. In Wichita, people are honoring the lives lost by doing acts of kindness.

The group “Pay It Forward 9/11” volunteered to fill up people’s gas tanks.

“Once somebody really believes you and just sees that you’re legit and doing a nice thing, people are super appreciative, and the thing that I notice that happens the most is that many, many people say, ‘Hey, I’m going to do the same thing,'” Ben Walker, Treasurer of Pay it Forward 9/11

The group is doing ”11 Days of Kindness,” which started Sept. 1.

They say others can join in by doing their own acts of kindness and watching the ripple effect.

“I go out, and I’ll do these kinds of things, maybe do, or two or three random acts of kindness for people and the next thing I know, I’m in the best mood I’ve been in all day. We call it a ‘Helper’s High,’ and there’s no question that it happens. We’re just out there being kind to people it puts you in a better mood, too.” said Walker.

The organization hopes volunteers around the country perform at least 23,000 good deeds during the 11 days.