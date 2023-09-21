WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The local nonprofit Sunlight Children’s Services is hosting Pamper with a Purpose, a fundraiser benefiting children placed in protective custody.

Sunlight is here for children when they need it most. Sunlight Children’s Services

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Terradyne Country Club, 1400 Terradyne St. in Andover.

Sunlight Children’s Services invites you to come out and bring your friends to their come-and-go event. There will be shopping, as well as food and drinks.

Vendors that will be at the event include Agape Spa LLC, Andover Aesthetics, Color Street, Glow Gals, Glow 365, Kendra Scott, K. Westphal Jewelers, Lusero Forever, M Star Leather, Robin’s Inc., Sandy Bee’s Honey, The Buckskin Barn, The Soap Box, The Wild Thistle, Woof’s Play & Stay and more.

There will be hors d’oeuvres such as fruit, crudite platters, and charcuterie boards, as well as a signature pink drink, mocktails and a cash bar.

There will also be a friendship bracelet-making station, where you can purchase a kit to make bracelets or a bracelet made by Sunlight Children’s Services staff and children in their care. Don’t miss out on the selfie booth or bidding on a raffle item, either!

Sunlight Children’s Services’ mission is “to provide resources and facilities that support and protect abused and neglected children and their families.”

The non-profit has two facilities, the Sunlight Children’s Home and the Sunlight Child Advocacy Center.

According to the Sunlight Children’s Services website, the Children’s Home provides a place for affected children and their siblings to stay temporarily that’s not too far from home. The Sunlight Child Advocacy Center responds to allegations of child abuse with a team-based response that’s comprehensive, multidisciplinary, and culturally competent. The affected children are helped in a dedicated, child-friendly setting.

“Children in our care are treated with respect and dignity during their stay and provided with necessities,” said Sunlight Children’s Services. “When the children leave, they are provided with a to-go bag that has a blanket, comfort items, and more.”

To purchase a ticket for the event, click here.

To learn more about Sunlight Children’s Service, visit their website sunlightkids.org.