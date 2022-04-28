BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from Sedgwick County Fire Department Station 37 visited students at a local elementary school on Wednesday.

The students they visited at Isley Elementary are visually impaired.

The firefighters gave the students an opportunity to hear and touch the fire trucks and equipment up close and personal.

(Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1)

From the pictures shared on the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Facebook page, you can see that the students were able to talk to and feel the firemen in their gear and hop in the driver’s seat of the fire truck.