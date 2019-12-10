Local woman spreading holiday cheer to delivery drivers

Don't Miss This

by: Erica Torres, KGET-TV

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With Christmas only 15 days away, delivery drivers are working hard to meet the high demands of online deliveries. One Bakersfield mother is making sure their hard work does not go unnoticed.

Shelly Smith put out goodies and snacks for local drivers last Friday.

In-home surveillance video, we see a FedEx worker drop a package delivery and he is met with a delightful surprise. Smith left a bucket full of water and snacks with a thank you note.

Smith says she was inspired to do this after seeing a few other people doing the same kind gesture, adding it’s a simple way to spread the holiday cheer to our real MVP’s.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories