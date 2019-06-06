Lonely swan looking for love

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A lonely swan that lost her mate several years ago got a special delivery on Thursday.

Queenie is a 5-year-old black-necked swan in Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Her mate died when someone fed him popcorn.

On Thursday, two black-necked swans were introduced at Lake Eola.

They will remain in the enclosure to become acclimated until they are officially released to meet Queenie.

“She has been a strong female by herself, but maybe she’s got enough cougar, and will reach out and take one of these young fellows under her wing,” resident Shawn Pennington said.

Pennington donated funds toward the $4,000 purchase of the two new male swans.