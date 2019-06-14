Long-lost wallet returned

MARION, Ind. (WTHR) – A wallet left behind for a year at Marion, Indiana’s Red Nails salon is back in the hands of a young lady who has a fresh manicure and pedicure to go with it.

Hai Nguyen has satisfied customers with manicures and pedicures at his family operated nail salon for over 20 years.

“I take care of my customers,” Nguyen says. “I love them like I love myself. If I do something and just focus on the money, I never do good. I want to take care of my customers by my heart.”

Kayla Oyler experienced that exceptional customer service when she came into Red Nails Monday for a pedicure. Hai has done her nails since she was 11 years old, but she was away at college for the past year. Her last visit was a year ago and she left behind a leather wallet with no identification.

“There’s no way he could contact me,” Oyler says. “So, he really just had to look for me or my mom somewhere around the community to see if we would walk in here so he could give it back to me. I was just so heartfelt and moved that somebody that kind could do that for me.”