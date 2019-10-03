Loose bull corralled in west Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBAL) – A 1,500-pound bull jumped off a truck Wednesday afternoon and spent a little more than an hour in the shade in a field at Coppin State University in west Baltimore, Maryland.
Police said they received a report around 3:10 p.m.
The bull was seen standing mostly in the shade of a tree for more than an hour. The animal didn’t start to roam the field until it was hit with a tranquilizer dart. The bull ultimately wandered to Westwood Avenue, where it fell asleep.
LATEST STORIES:
- 3-year-old twin girls in foster care found dead in hot car
- Mexico intercepts 2 trucks crowded with 243 migrants
- Jury convicts man in killing of Chicago boy lured into alley
- KSN Investigates: Kansas uncorked, 6 months later
- Jewelry store polishing WPD badges ahead of weekend funeral services for Detective Matt Young