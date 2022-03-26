LOUISBURG, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Move over cider, Louisburg Cider Mill expanded its tastes.

The owners just bought Pome on the Range south of Ottawa on Interstate 35. Customers will be able to buy the cider mill’s lemonades and cider at the store, along with other products the business makes.

We have been pressing apples since 1977, but we haven’t been growing them….until now. We are excited to announce that we now have an orchard and winery! Pome on the Range is located just south of Ottawa, Ks on I-35. Our old-fashioned cider and lemonades will be available in the market along with some of the other great products we make. As you can imagine, we are excited about having an orchard — now we can offer a u-pick experience to our customers, along with all the fresh produce grown in our orchard available in our market. Louisburg Cider Mill Facebook Post

The property features an orchard where people can pick their own produce. Options will include cherries, apples and pumpkins.

Additional choices will be grown in the orchard and will already be harvested. Visitors will be able to buy the produce at the Pome on the Range market on site.

You’ll also be able to buy Cider Mill’s famous fried apple cider donuts at the orchard and winery.

If you’re looking for a job, Pome on the Range is hiring. You must be at least 21 years old and available to work some weekends and holidays.