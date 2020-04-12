Louisiana grandmother creates hugging curtain in age of social distancing

PIERRE PART, La. (WVLA) – At a time when we could all use a hug, a Louisiana woman has found a creative way to give them amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kathy Alleman says her desire to hug her family inspired her to create her “hug curtain.”

The reunion video of her hugging her parents for the first time in weeks went viral.

“I told her I really missed my hugs,” says Alleman’s father, C.J. Cavalier. “Well, she went on she went right to work and a couple of hours we were over here hugging,” Cavalier said.

“I’m proud of her I really am. Her hugs are on another level of just being intense,” says Cavalier.

Our news cameras were rolling to capture her hugging her 4-year-old grandson for the first time in what felt like forever, proving at a time of such uncertainty, we all feel better after getting a hug.

Alleman says she sanitizes the hug curtain after each hug.

