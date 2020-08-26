Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Many breakfast dreams have come true!
General Mills, which makes Lucky Charms, will be selling pouches of just the marshmallows as a limited-time item beginning in September.
“Just Magical Marshmallows” will be sold in six-ounce packages for $3.99, featuring the eight flavors typically included in cereal boxes.
It’s the first time the Lucky Charms marshmallow pouches have been available nationwide. It is not clear how long the product will remain available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sporting Kansas City hosts first match in months with some fans in the stands
- Johnson City boy riding bike killed after pickup hits him
- 2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting
- Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane
- On Ronelle’s Radar: More hot sunshine Wednesday, changes later this week