Mahomes Magic Crunch, Arrowhead costumes big hits at Chiefs Kingdom Trick-or-Treat bash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs hosted their fifth-annual Chiefs Kingdom Kids Trick-or-Treat Bash at Arrowhead Stadium for more than 1,500 children Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes costumes were quite popular at the event. Some children even added ankle or knee braces to their costumes. All night other parents asked trick-or-treaters in No. 15 uniforms, “how’s your knee?”

One Packers fan tried to convince her son to go as Aaron Rodgers, who the Chiefs will face at Arrowhead Sunday. Instead, he went as Andy Reid.

“Sixty-five Toss Power Trap,” he bellowed.

But there were two costumes that garnered a lot of attention. Matt Starr spent three weeks creating a life-size “Mahomes Magic Crunch” box.

“The whole city is excited the passion they bring to the team the players the fans. It’s so exciting,” Starr said.

Eleven-year-old John Pittman wheeled his costume into Arrowhead, a replica of Arrowhead Stadium surrounding him in his wheelchair. Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman was blown away.

“And he’s got the TV! It’s over. Halloween is cancelled. He took the crown. It’s over!” Hardman shouted to the crowd.

