‘Mailman’s best friend’: The Facebook group about the dogs UPS drivers meet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 17: A pedestrian walks by a United Parcel Service (UPS) truck on June 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. UPS announced plans to begin to consider box size in the pricing of ground shipments in the U.S. and standard delivery to Canada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, then do I have the Facebook group for you.

Meet “UPS Dogs,” the Facebook group all about the different dogs that UPS drivers meet while on their routes.

You can find their Facebook page here, but in case you can’t wait for the page to load I’ve included a couple of posts from their page.

Even though the group is called “UPS Dogs,” the posts aren’t just limited to that one animal.

With families wanting to send gifts to loved ones for the holidays, we can only hope that means an increase in posts from our new-favorite Facebook group.

LATEST STORIES: