MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize Unified School District is hosting two job fairs before the end of July.

The first one will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Maize Middle School, 4600 N. Maize Rd.

The second one will be from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, also at Maize Middle School.

On-site interviews will be available at the job fairs.

Open positions include:

Custodian

Head coach/assistant coach

Kitchen assistant/lunch clerk

Paraeducator

Teacher

To view all open positions and apply ahead of the job fairs, click here.

“Come and make a difference in the lives of our students and the community,” Maize Unified School District said.