MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize Unified School District is hosting two job fairs before the end of July.
The first one will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Maize Middle School, 4600 N. Maize Rd.
The second one will be from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, also at Maize Middle School.
On-site interviews will be available at the job fairs.
Open positions include:
- Custodian
- Head coach/assistant coach
- Kitchen assistant/lunch clerk
- Paraeducator
- Teacher
To view all open positions and apply ahead of the job fairs, click here.
“Come and make a difference in the lives of our students and the community,” Maize Unified School District said.