KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce both rave about the chocolate chip cookies their mom makes.

The cookies are so good Donna Kelce baked up a batch and hand-delivered them to her sons on stage at the Opening Night of the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Now Chiefs fans can also enjoy them. Maybe bake some to enjoy while watching Travis Kelce host Saturday Night Live this Saturday, March 4.

Here’s Mama Kelce’s homemade chocolate chip recipe straight from her kitchen.

Mama Kelce’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Servings: 4 dozen small or 24-35 larger

Prep Time: 20 minutes — Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in fridge 3 hours at least before cooking. (Better to leave overnight to 48 hours to enhance flavor)

Cooking Time: 10-15 minutes per batch, depending on cookie size

INGREDIENTS

3 sticks sweet cream butter

1 & 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 large egg + 1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cake or pastry flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 & 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda (dissolve in 2 tablespoons of hot water to activate — Microwave water first then stir in baking soda to disolve)

1 cup Ghirardelli white chocolate chips

1 cup Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips

OPTIONAL: 1 cup of pecans

DIRECTIONS

Melt butter in microwave in 20 second increments. DO NOT OVERDUE. Pour into mixing bowl or mixer. Let cook for 15-20 minutes in bowl. Add brown and white sugar to butter mixture mix for 4 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl and add eggs 1 at a time. Add vanilla and mix for 30 seconds Add dissolved baking soda then add dry ingredients In separate bowl mix together cake flour, all purpose flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt Slowly add 1/2 cup dry mix at a time to mixing bowl, scraping down sides as you go Add all chocolate chips and pecans with a wood spoon Cover and put dough in refrigerator for at least 3 hours or overnight Allow dough to warm to room temperature before baking Leave dough 2 inches apart on baking sheet Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden on the edges, or 13-15 minutes for larger cookies.

Allow to cook and enjoy!

Travis Kelce says his mom’s chocolate chip cookies are so good because they have both white and milk chocolate chips in them. Now you can decide.