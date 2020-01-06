1  of  2
Man chokes girlfriend after she claimed his fart smelled horrible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested Sunday for choking and headbutting his girlfriend after she stated his fart smelled horrible, according to police.

Christopher Ragsdale is charged with assault family violence – choking. His bond has not yet been set.

On Sunday just before 2 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of Cranbrook Ln. for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, the victim said they were at a friend’s house sitting on the couch.

The victim told police that Ragsdale farted and that she told him it smelled horrible.

Ragsdale then grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her on the ground, according to police.

Officers said that Ragsdale then sat on her back and wrapped his arm around her neck and choked her.

The girlfriend then called for her friend and told Christopher to get out before going to get her keys.

Once the victim went to the other room, Christopher then yelled at her and headbutted her, according to police.

