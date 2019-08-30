Video shows man refuse to give up phone during armed robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) – An armed robber got more than he likely anticipated during an attempt to rob a Behrmann’s Tavern in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, Aug.

A surveillance video appears to show a gunman waving a pistol around the bar, requesting people to get on the ground, and demanding their money and phones.

When the gunman approached a regular customer at the bar, the man refused to do as the gunman said.

“I said not another punk trying to pull a punk move,” said Tony Tovar, who refused to go along despite a pistol being pointed at his face.

In the video, Tovar appears to light up a cigarette while looking down at the gun.

“I’m so tired of people in south city trying to muscle their way in with firearms or bad attitude or some kind of aggression,” Tovar said. “I wasn’t gonna comply.”

Tovar said he wouldn’t change the way he responded to the gunman.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

LATEST STORIES: