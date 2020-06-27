Man takes a swim in Bass Pro Shops aquarium, police work to identify him

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Nexstar Media Wire) – Louisiana police say they are trying to identify the man who slid into the aquarium at Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City on Thursday and took a swim before climbing out and running out of the store.

According to Bossier City authorities, a complaint was filed Friday morning after the business determined that there would be costs associated with emptying and cleaning the 13,000-gallon aquarium, which features species of fish local to the region.

The video, captured by Treasure McGraw, shows the man swimming in the tank, climbing out of it and then running out of the store.

Police say they have a couple of leads but no one was in custody as of Friday evening.