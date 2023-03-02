MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man hit it big at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in a high-stakes game of Texas Hold’em late last month.

Natalie Fredrickson, a spokeswoman for the casino, released the news on Wednesday that a man named Steven L. won more than $1 million on Feb. 27. He claimed his victory with a rare royal flush jackpot.

Steven L. made a $5 progressive bet on Ultimate Texas Hold’Em, which made him eligible to win one of four progressive payouts, according to the casino. On his winning hand, he was dealt a king and jack of hearts. The flop delivered the ace of hearts, queen of hearts and 10 of hearts, giving Steven L. a five-card royal flush.

The ‘Mega Jackpot’ was at $1,018,643, which Steven L. won for hitting the royal flush on the flop, according to the casino. Since bringing in the linked progressive on their Ultimate Texas Hold’em and Mississippi Stud tables, the casino said it has paid out 661 total progressive wins totaling more than $3.9 million.

The odds of hitting a royal flush are extremely low, according to upswingpoker.com. The royal flush is the rarest hand in poker, and the odds of hitting it out of a 52-card deck are 4/2,598,960 or a 0.000154% chance. Getting a royal flush in a game of Texas Hold’em is slightly easier at 0.0032% as it is the best five-card hand out of seven total cards.