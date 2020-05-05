Mask making helps woman pay the rent

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – A career switch during a pandemic wasn’t something Robin Mills had in mind, but life can make that decision for you when work stops, and something else pops up.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” said Mills about what she would have done without her new job. “So it was kind of scrambling and then it was like, ‘oh, well this will work.'”

Mask making has turned into her temporary profession.

She said it started as a way to help out health care workers, and when more people asked to buy her masks on the online community, NextDoor, Mills began charging $8 for each mask.

Mills has two part-time jobs, does Tarot card readings and makes jewelry.

Most of that work went away, and she said she couldn’t get unemployment benefits because of a complication in the automated system and overwhelmed phone lines.

